Kudlow on Coronavirus Stimulus: ‘I Don’t Think the Recovery Hinges on This Bill’

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on reacted on Friday to the stalled coronavirus stimulus negotiations in the Senate aimed to help the economy amid the ongoing pandemic.

Kudlow, on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” pointed out that both Republicans and Democrats have agreed on certain elements of the bill at various times. He added that he does not “think the recovery hinges on this bill,” but he acknowledged that “the reality is it would help.”

“Although I don’t think the recovery hinges on this bill, the reality is it would help, OK,” Kudlow stated. “So, I don’t understand the logic. Why not do it?”

Host Stuart Varney opined that Democrats might not want to help the economy recover so they can pin the issue on President Donald Trump.

“I’m just trying to stay on the policy side of this because the things I mentioned are all good things,” Kudlow outlined. “In the talks in recent weeks, there has been agreement. The disagreements here are about the size and scope. You know, a third of that Democratic package had nothing to do with COVID, for example. That’s not right.”

He added, “I’m just saying, ordinary folks listening to us or, you know, going about their business today, main street folks, blue-collars and so forth, people going back to the offices in New York, which is a good thing, they just would like to see the government do something positive on this, and I think the GOP has had a leg up on this. I know that’s political, but there’s no reason why we couldn’t have agreed to five or six key things. And I will say, the liability restrictions you mentioned is really essential, the small business help is really essential, and the kids going back to school assistance is essential. Kids and jobs — what’s wrong with that?”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent