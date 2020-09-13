Woodward: Book Conclusion About Trump Being ‘Wrong Man for the Job’ Based on ‘Overwhelming Evidence’

Journalist Bob Woodward on Sunday appeared on CBS’s “60 Minutes” to discuss his soon-to-be-released book about the Trump administration entitled “Rage.”

At the end of his book, Woodward concludes that Trump is the “wrong man for the job” of president. He said he came to that conclusion based on the “overwhelming evidence” of not being truthful when it comes to the severity of the coronavirus.

CBS’s “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley told Woodward, “It might disappoint some of your fans that you reach an editorial conclusion at the end of this book, something that reporters are not supposed to do.

“Yes,” Woodward stated. “I say the president is the wrong man for the job.”

“But you’re known as the reporter who doesn’t put his thumb on the scale,” Pelley noted. “And yet, at the end of this book, you do just that.”

“It’s a conclusion based on evidence, overwhelming evidence, that he could not rise to the occasion with the virus and tell the truth,” replied Woodward. “And one of the things that President Trump told me, ‘In the presidency, there’s always dynamite behind the door.’ The real dynamite is President Trump. He is the dynamite.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent