Buttigieg: Striking How ‘Little Respect’ Trump Has for His Own People

Former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) said on Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump had “little respect” for his own people.

Co-host Sara Haines asked, “Joe Biden has been criticized for not being out and about with his supporters as much as Trump has. Sunday, Trump hosted a huge indoor rally in Nevada. Does it make sense to reach voters who already seem like they made their decisions?”

Buttigieg said, “Well, let me say this, Joe Biden is winning. Let’s remember this. All this hand wringing over the strategies — don’t get me wrong. We got 50 days to go, 49, I think. It’s going to be a tough election. We’ll have to earn every vote. If Donald Trump is doing these things as a strategy, it’s a failing strategy and losing strategy.”

He added, “The main thing that strikes me about the way he packs his supporters indoors sometimes and you heard him — someone asked him about whether he was concerned about transmission of disease. He said they’re far enough away from me. It’s how little respect he has for his own people. You’ll see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continuing to travel the country, but doing events in a different way out of respect for the safety of the people they’re talking to. You don’t see that same level of respect from the president who packs people into an indoor space and often without masks. As we know from Tulsa, some of those people got sick, and some of those people died.”

