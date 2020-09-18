Scarborough: ‘Obviously, Joe Biden Is Not Senile’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough went to bat for 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s mental capacity on Friday.

Scarborough highlighted that polling shows President Donald Trump’s attacks on Biden being senile is “backfiring” on him, especially given that Biden is “obviously” “not senile.” According to Scarborough, it’s a “ridiculous” and “ageist” argument by Trump.

“When you’re talking about seniors and coronavirus, that’s one part of it. But another part, isn’t there polling out that shows that his constant attacks on Joe Biden is senile when, obviously, Joe Biden is not senile, is actually backfiring on Donald Trump as well?” Scarborough asked.

Network contributor John Heilemann said Trump has “overplayed his hand” by going after Biden for his mental issues, adding GOP strategists in Florida believe it has “backfired” on him among senior citizens.

“Among Republican strategists in Florida, if you ask them why is Trump hurting with seniors, they come with two answers. One is COVID, and one is that he’s overplayed his hand in how he attacked Joe Biden as being, you know, like mentally infirm at this point in his life,” Heilemann advised. “They think that’s backfired.”

“Especially when you look at the reels of tape that ‘The Daily Show’ has on Donald Trump having trouble completing sentences,” Scarborough replied. “It’s a ridiculous argument, an ageist argument, strangely enough, coming from a 74-, 75-year-old guy. Doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense.”

