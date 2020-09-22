Cotton: Biden Knows if He Revealed ‘Radical Left-Wing’ SCOTUS Nomination List ‘He Would Lose the Election’

In a Tuesday interview with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) sounded off on why 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is yet to reveal his list of potential nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to Cotton, Biden is stalling because he knows if he put out a list, “he would lose the election” after unveiling a list of “radical left-wing lawyers.”

“Joe Biden knows that if he revealed the kind of radical left-wing lawyers he would appoint to the Supreme Court that he would lose the election,” Cotton told host Trace Gallagher. “That’s why he has consistently refused now for two years to do what Donald Trump did four years ago and did as recently two weeks ago — show his hand; tell the American people his vision for what kind of jurist belongs on the Supreme Court.”

He continued, “It is like the Democrats’ threats to pack the court if we move ahead with our constitutional duty of filling this vacancy. They were already threatening to do so, to begin with, because they believe the Supreme Court should be a left-wing organization that always moves the country further to the left. And if they pack the court, they’re going to do so so they can continue to rubber-stamp left-wing policies out of Congress and out of our state legislatures. That’s why we should move forward with this vacancy without delay.”

Cotton went on to say anybody Biden nominated would have “a long paper trail of judicial activism.”

“I think Vice President Biden will continue to stall because he knows that anyone he would nominate to the Supreme Court would be a radical left-wing lawyer with a long paper trail of judicial activism of presuming to impose her or his political, moral preferences on the American people rather than letting the American people govern themselves through their elected representatives,” he advised. “That’s why Joe Biden refuses to reveal his list. That’s why the Democrats want to try to pack the court — because they would prefer to win through litigation what they can’t win at the ballot box.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent