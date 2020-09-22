GOP Rep. Aderholt: Pelosi Implied Impeachment Threat ‘Grasping at Straws,’ ‘Trying to Divert Attention’

During an appearance on Sunday’s episode of ABC’s “This Week,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Democrats had their “options” when asked by host George Stephanopoulos about the possibility of using House impeachment powers to thwart the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice appointed by President Donald Trump.

Pelosi replied, “We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now,” which seemed to imply impeachment was on the table.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5 on Tuesday, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) dismissed the possibility of House Democrats using impeachment and called it “grasping at straws.”

“I’m sure they’re going to try everything,” he said. “I can’t imagine any kind of impeachment would make sense. I think even the Democrats are like, ‘You know that’s not going to help us at this point.’ The House has no direct role in the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice. The only thing I can say is it would distract the process. But I think it would make the Democrats look really bad because they’re impeaching just for the sake of trying to divert attention. I don’t see that going anywhere, and I’m not sure where she came up with that.”

“[I] t’s something I think is just grasping at straws and trying to divert attention,” Aderholt added. “I’ve thought about this a lot because a lot of Democrats especially are saying, ‘Well, four years ago, the Republicans were saying wait, wait, wait.’ Obviously, we have a different situation now where the Senate and the presidency are both controlled by the Republicans. But let’s just pretend for a minute the Democrats were in control of the Senate, and they had an opportunity to put in a Supreme Court justice of their choosing of their party. Do you think they would wait?”

