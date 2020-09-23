CBC Chair Bass: ‘Very Worried’ Kentucky AG ‘Was Just Straight Political’ in Taylor Case

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) said that she is “very worried” that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) “was just straight political to begin with” in the Breonna Taylor case. Bass said that Cameron “was a superstar at the Republican Convention. We know what his background was.” And that she will “have to look at where he was coming from politically.”

Bass said, “Now, I’m very worried that this was just straight political to begin with. We know that the attorney general was a superstar at the Republican Convention. We know what his background was. So, I have to look at where he was coming from politically. I’m very worried about the protests. I hope the protests stay peaceful, but I do remember when the protests were happening a few months ago, Louisville was the site of the Boogaloo Boys. So, we have white supremacist organizations that I know are already around, already on the scene, and I worry very much that they will infiltrate the protests, and that they will incite violence. And so, I am just hopeful that the people stay peaceful.”

