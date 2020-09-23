Omar: ‘We Can’t Trust the President, and Take His Word, and Take a Vaccine That Might Cause Harm to Us’

Wednesday on CNN, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said she would be skeptical of any vaccine for COVID-19 approved by the Trump administration unless National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci and other scientists were taking the vaccine.

According to the Minnesota Democrat lawmaker, Trump could not be trusted on the coronavirus, which created an opportunity for Democrats to “rise up.”

“I mean, if doctors and scientists like Dr. Fauci are taking that vaccine, of course, I will take the vaccine,” he said. “And I know many Americans will, but we also know that we can’t trust the president, and take his word, and take a vaccine that might cause harm to us. We know that every single thing he does is geared towards winning an election. That is why he’s downplayed this pandemic. That is why he’s overseeing the deaths of 200,000 Americans. That’s why we are seeing this president sow the seeds of hate.”

“That’s why our country is more divided than it’s of been and why we continue to have these conversations about the threats that really exist for our democracy and for our nation’s existence,” Omar continued. “This is going to be an opportunity not only for Democrats to rise up and retake the White House, the Senate, and maintain the House, but it’s also an opportunity for Americans to respond cohesively and say, ‘This is not who we are. These are not what our founding principles were based on, and this is not the country we want to be.'”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor