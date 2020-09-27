Biden Says Trump Is ‘Not that Smart’ Ahead of First Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s nominee for president, said President Donald Trump was “not that smart” during an interview on MSNBC on Saturday.

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked, “Speaker Pelosi said you should not debate the president because he has fidelity to fact or truth. Does she have a point?”

Biden said, “Look, the people know the president’s a liar. They know that. It is not going to come as a surprise to them.”

He added, “My guess is it’s going to be a straight attack, it’s going to be personal. It’s the only thing he knows how to do. He doesn’t know how to debate the facts because he’s not that smart. He doesn’t know that many facts.”

