Trump: ‘I Condemn all White Supremacists’ ‘I Condemn the Proud Boys’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump stated “I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys.” And called on 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden to condemn Antifa.

Trump said, “I’ve said it many times, and let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys. I don’t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that. But he should condemn, also, Antifa. Antifa is a horrible group of people. They kill people. They — what they do to people — and they’re causing insurrection. They’re causing riots. He doesn’t want to do that, but the press doesn’t go after him. And that’s a really bad group of people. But I condemn them.”

