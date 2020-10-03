FNC’s Pirro: ‘Now More Than Ever’ We Need to Believe in the Power, Strength, Perseverance, Determination of Trump

Saturday, Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro opened her program with a call for the American public to believe in President Donald Trump as he takes on COVID-19.

The host of FNC’s “Justice” host told viewers she expects Trump to overcome the infection and that we should be ready for that time when it comes.

“Now more than ever, we need to believe in the power, strength, perseverance, and determination of the man himself,” Pirro said. “I often said President Trump is like the character who goes into the lion’s den, comes out with a pelt over his shoulder and his tie straight. But not only the man — the innovations and advancements in American therapeutics and a vaccine soon to be available are typical of American ingenuity. Americans deal with whatever is thrown at them. We do the best we can to protect ourselves, our family and our friends. We learn who is vulnerable, and we take the appropriate precautions. We deal with it. As patients, we fight to survive because we have no other choice. And we move forward, just as this country does.”

“We may still be in a crisis, but we face it head-on,” she continued. “We know cowing to an illness just like shutting down the country creates even more problems — social problems, mental health problems, criminal problems, and enormous injuries and illnesses with devastating results. We’ll not cower. The president will not cower. The campaign for the president does not stop. The country does not stop. The appointment of a Supreme Court justice does not stall. The president continues to be the leader of the free world. There is no crisis or national security threat. The president is not sedated. The president has COVID, but he is capable of carrying out his duties, making decisions, and going forward.”

“This president is a man who never gives up, he never runs away, he never cowers, he always perseveres, and he always triumphs,” Pirro added. “He is in the greatest nation on earth. He has the best medical care, and he has the prayers of the American people, and the force continues to be with him. Our job is to continue to move forward and make sure this does not affect the campaign or this country in any way. So that when the president steps out and hits the ground running, that we are there to support him and to continue the dreams, the hope, and aspirations that make this country the greatest country on earth.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor