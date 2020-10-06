Scalise: Pelosi Wasn’t Serious About Getting COVID Relief, She Funded Illegals and ‘Failed States’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) reacted to President Donald Trump calling off coronavirus relief negotiations by stating that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has “always moved the goalposts” and that the House legislation spending billions to fund checks for people in the country illegally and bailing out “failed states” showed that House Democrats weren’t serious.

Scalise said, “I applaud the president’s patience in trying to get an agreement with Speaker Pelosi. The problem’s been, she’s always moved the goalposts. And if you just look at the bill she passed just a few days ago on the House floor, it shows how unserious they are. They literally had billions of dollars in there for people here illegally to get $1,200 from the taxpayers of America. They had that money in the bill. They had over $250 billion to bail out failed states. We’ve been fighting just to get relief to small businesses and families who are struggling. If you look at HEROES Act one versus the latest HEROES Act, she actually defunded police by $600 million from one bill to the next, but fully funded illegals.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett