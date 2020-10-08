Tillis: Cal Cunningham Needs to Offer a ‘Fuller Explanation’ for Sexting-Affair Scandal

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Bill Hemmer Reports,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who is locked in a tough reelection bid with Democratic senatorial nominee Cal Cunningham, called on Cunningham to offer a “fuller explanation” than he has provided for reports of an affair and a possible second affair, details of which were made public last week.

“Your opponent, Cal Cunningham, last night went out and apologized for recent behavior,” host Bill Hemmer said. “And you, in fact, in the last 24 hours called on him to explain that. In your view, was it satisfactory, the apology he made last night to the people of North Carolina and his own family?”

“Well, I don’t think that it is,” Tillis replied. “I think he needs a fuller explanation. But more important than that, Bill, his entire campaign has been premised on the concept that the truth matters – duty and honor. He’s an officer in the Army that’s now being investigated. He had an affair with a combat veteran. His hypocrisy is really what we’re talking about here. I feel bad for his family with what they’re going through, but you can’t found a whole campaign on truth, duty, and honor and then be guilty of what he’s apparently guilty of — and now has apologized for it. It’s a hypocrisy that I think that North Carolina voters will reject.”

“He needs to continue to explain himself,” he added. “He’s going to have to explain himself to the Army, which has opened up an investigation. But again, this is about – the truth does matter. Cal Cunningham said that he’s founded an entire campaign on it, and now we know that these affairs were going on with the wife of a combat veteran while he was in the midst of this campaign, just a couple of months ago.”

