FNC’s Wallace: Trump ‘Made a Big Mistake’ Bowing Out of Virtual Debate

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that President Donald Trump made a “big mistake” by bowing out of the virtual second debate.

Wallace said, “I actually don’t think it’s that complicated. I think there is not going to be the debate next week, and, pretty clearly, I think the president made a big mistake.”

He continued, “I can understand where he wanted an in-person debate for he and Biden to be on the same stage. I don’t think it was unreasonable for the commission to say, look, given all the concerns about people’s health that we are going to make it a virtual debate. You heard the chairman or co-chair of the commission say there would have been people in the room to make sure people weren’t reading off a teleprompter.”

He added, “Where I think the president made a mistake is maybe a virtual debate isn’t an in-person debate, but it’s better than no debate. That’s what the president will get now. He is behind in the polls. He has two opportunities; it seems to me two big opportunities to flip the script, which were the two debates, and he gave one of them away. It looks like there will be one final debate on the 22nd. There won’t be a debate the last week. I know the White House is calling for that. The Biden campaign has said all along we’re going with the debates as scheduled. There is not a chance in the world there will be a debate five days before the election. It just isn’t going to happen.”

