Nunes: ‘Everybody Within the Obama Orbit Knew’ Clinton Was Running a Spy Operation in 2016

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) sounded off on Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe recently declassifying documents that show former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Barack Obama on 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s “plan” to distract the American public from her email scandal by alleging Russian collusion ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Nunes said that “everybody within the Obama orbit knew” Clinton was “running an operation” to dig up dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump.

“I think these documents only appeared in the last few months, and these were major bombshells that have been buried by debates and the president coming down with COVID, but the reality is that we now have the smoking guns of the fact that … everybody within the Obama orbit knew that Clinton was running an operation,” Nunes told host Maria Bartiromo. “And secondly, the Crossfire Hurricane team, the team that was doing the spying, doing the investigation into the Trump campaign and the Republican Party, they also knew that there was a Hillary Clinton operation.”

“[T]he only remaining issue that’s out there that I don’t have clarity on and that we need [John] Durham to get to the bottom of is at what point did the FBI and Department of Justice back in 2016, possibly late 2015, begin working hand in glove with the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to run this investigation into the Trump campaign,” he continued. “That’s really the only thing we don’t have now.”

