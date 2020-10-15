Ron Johnson: We’re Trying to Validate New York Post Hunter Story

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that the committee is working to validate the claims made by the whistleblower in the New York Post’s Hunter Biden story, but that the claims are being taken, as with everything the committee receives “with a grain of salt.”

Johnson said, “I take everything that our committee receives, everything I hear with a huge grain of salt, particularly when it’s coming from countries like Ukraine that have a history of corruption and disinformation. But — and the same thing with this whistleblower. … We have talked to him, but we’re in the process of validating his claims. We take it all with a grain of salt. Obviously, the New York Post feels strongly enough that they actually went with this story. We were trying to validate the claims.”

