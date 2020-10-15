Scarborough Laughs off ‘False’ Hunter Biden Story — ‘One of the Stupidest October Surprises I’ve Ever Seen’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough scoffed at the “false” bombshell New York Post report which revealed email correspondence that allegedly showed Hunter Biden, son of 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, getting help from his father to obtain a “lucrative” relationship with Ukrainian energy company Burisma. This reportedly happened as the elder Biden was serving as vice president.

Scarborough mocked the “hokie story” as “one of the stupidest October surprises” he has ever seen.

“And by the way, Mika, when there is a ‘New York Post’ article that is false, it’s much better for Twitter to let people read the ‘New York Post’ article and sit there and laugh at the hokie story of a computer repairman looking at a computer going, ‘This sure does look suspicious to me. I’m going to call Rudy Giuliani,'” Scarborough said mockingly. “Like, let that out. OK? Because people will read this story, and then they’ll go, this is really one of the stupidest October surprises I’ve ever seen before. What did he have, x-ray vision?”

“‘This don’t look right [sic]. Wonder if America’s mayor could take a look at it,'” he continued in a mocking voice. “Who thought of that? Who even thought to make that story up? That is hilarious! Oh, my god.”

