Graham: ‘This Is the Beginning of the End of Section 230’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that the social media censoring of the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden “is the beginning of the end” of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and said that, “My mission in life, if I come back to the Senate, in the next session, is to eliminate Section 230 liability protections for social media companies.”

Graham said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “These social media companies have a lot of control over our lives. I think they’re a threat to democracy. When you can shut down the flow of information, when you can censor what millions of Americans would see, that’s a threat to democracy. This Section 230 we talk about, where you can’t sue a media company if they post something that libels you, you can’t sue them if they censor your content. Section 230, this is the beginning of the end of Section 230. Liberals don’t like it. Conservatives don’t like it. My mission in life, if I come back to the Senate, in the next session, is to eliminate Section 230 liability protections for social media companies.”

