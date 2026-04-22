Booker: Trump’s ‘Woefully Unqualified’ Cabinet Besieged by Scandals

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump’s cabinet was “woefully unqualified” and therefore besieged by scandals, conflicts of interest and misdeeds.

Host Jen Psaki said, “There seems to be this desperation for people to hold on to their jobs. Trump knows that he’s using that. They’re willing to do any range of things. I mean, both Blanche and Patel were made sure they were the ones announcing these charges. They’re the faces of the investigation. What do you make of that, and kind of what’s going on there?”

Booker said, “Well, Trump hired a woefully underqualified cabinet and key positions. And we know this because many of them barely got through by one or two votes. Republican people I know well who seem to have to contort themselves to be that final vote that got the person off the line, or they had to threaten and control people to do it. Well, now the chickens are coming home to roost. We’re seeing scandals, conflicts of interest, misdeeds and showing up drunk at work or misusing the authority granted to you not by the president, but by the people of the United States. This is an exhibit of Donald Trump’s inadequacies as a leader, and the kind of cabinet that he chose, personal loyalty over qualifications, to do the work of the American people. Kash Patel is the most recent, but there will be more.”

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