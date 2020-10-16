Symone Sanders: ‘Joe Biden Intends to Show Up to the Debate if There Will Be One’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s senior advisor Symone Sanders on Friday said the former vice president “intends to show up” to another presidential debate if there is one.

CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked Sanders what the odds of a second presidential debate happening between Biden and President Donald Trump after the first planned second debate was canceled when Trump refused to participate in a virtual debate.

According to Sanders, the chances are “high.”

“I think they are high,” Sanders replied. “Look … Joe Biden intends to show up to the debate if there will be one.”

“It is up to the Cleveland Clinic and the Commission on Presidential Debate to let us know what is going on,” she continued. “We are going to abide to the guidelines that they set out. And it is on the Cleveland Clinic, Alisyn, to ensure that the safety precautions are being adhered to. So, we expect them to do their jobs, and Joe Biden is going to do his.”

In the interview, Sanders also dismissed concerns for Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), after coming close to contact with people who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m here to tell you that Joe Biden is healthy. Senator Harris is healthy. She is only off the campaign trail out of an abundance of caution,” she advised. “Neither of them have a positive test.”

