Whitmer: Trump Inspiring, Incentivizing and Inciting Domestic Terrorism

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) accused President Donald Trump of inciting domestic terrorism on Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Saturday at a rally while talking about Whitmer, Trump said, “Then I guess they said she was threatened, right? She was threatened. And she blamed me. She blamed me. And our people were the ones that worked with her people so let’s see what happens. Let’s see what happens.”

When the audience to chanted “lock her up,” Trump responded, “Lock them all up.”

“Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd said, “You became a target of the president, personally — a lock her up chant targeting you started and seemed to be almost encouraged at times by the president there. You’ve already come under threat once. What does something like this do to you personally? I know how you’re acting professionally here. I’m wondering how this impacts your family personally. That’s a lot to deal with.”

Whitmer said, “You know, it’s incredibly disturbing that the president of the United States ten days after a plot to kidnap, put me on trial and execute me. Ten days after that was uncovered, the president is at it again. And inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism.”

She added, “It is wrong. It’s got to end. It is dangerous, not just for me and my family, but for public servants everywhere who are doing their jobs and trying to protect their fellow Americans. People of goodwill on both sides of the aisle need to step up and call this out and bring the heat down. This is the United States of America. We do not tolerate actions like he is giving comfort to and that is why we all have to be in this together.”

