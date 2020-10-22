Schiff: Trump Is ‘Threatening’ Me Like a ‘Tin-Pot’ Dictator

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that President Donald Trump is “threatening” him like a “tin-pot” dictator would.

Mitchell said, “I mean, I know you led the impeachment committee, but he’s the president of the United States, you’re the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee. You would think that he wouldn’t be —and I’m not sure what he meant.”

Schiff said, “Well, Andrea, you know, the childhood kind of insults are one thing, it’s just demeaning to the office of the presidency. What was more concerning at that rally and at others is the president saying that the chairman of the Intelligence Committee should be locked up, leading a chant of ‘Lock him up.’ At one point this week, he said that something should happen to Adam Schiff. There is no disguising the threatening nature of those words. And we have seen the president’s words incite violence, and we have seen terrorist plots, for example, the kidnapping plot against the governor of Michigan, a result of the climate that he is creating. And so, you know, we have to take these things seriously until there is a tragedy. We don’t want to wait for that to happen. And it has to be condemned by people on either side of the aisle as being dangerous and destabilizing and unpresidential in any way.”

Mitchell interjected, “And ordering his attorney general to indict his opponent and his opponent’s family.”

Schiff said, “This is the stuff of tin-pot dictators, Andrea, not a president of the United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN