Whoopi Goldberg: Fox News Should Apologize for ‘Nasty Way’ They Treated Kristen Welker

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg Thursday on ABC’s “The View” called on Fox News to apologize for the “nasty way” they treated NBC News’ reporter and presidential debate moderator Kristen Welker before the debate.

Goldberg said, “I want Fox News to apologize to Kristen for the nasty way they have been treating her before this debate. I want them to apologize. I want Tucker Carlson to apologize to her. I want those people that sit in that four-people show to apologize to her for how they tried to really muss up the waters and talk about her like she didn’t know what she was doing. I mean, Ana, am I crazy?”

Guest host Ana Navarro said, “You’re crazy to think they’re going to apologize because that’s just something they don’t do. Please don’t hold your breath because we’ll lose you.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN