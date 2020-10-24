Clift: ‘Trump Is Trying to Run on Preserving the Oil Industry’ – Biden ‘Dealt with Climate Change’ the Way Young People Want

On Friday’s edition of “The McLaughlin Group,” The Daily Beast’s Eleanor Clift stated that President Donald Trump “is trying to run on preserving the oil industry” and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden “dealt with climate change in a way that young people want their president to reform.”

Clift said, “The debate did not do anything to change the trajectory of the race. Biden performed well. He dealt with climate change in a way that young people want their president to reform. Trump is trying to run on preserving the oil industry and landing all these conspiracy theories, which most people can’t even follow.”

