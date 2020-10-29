Gov. Cuomo: I’m Holding Trump ‘Responsible for Every’ Coronavirus Death in This Country

Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump was responsible for “every death” in the country from the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Coronavirus is now the third leading cause of death in America, and you say, and rightfully so I think, but I’m going to ask you, you’re holding you-know-who responsible for every death in New York from COVID. I’m going to say to you. Why?”

Cuomo said, “I’m holding you-know-who responsible for every death in this country. First, Whoopi, because he lied about it. He lied about it from day one. They had that memo in January from a person named Peter Navarro saying millions are going to die. They lied about it, and they knew that millions were going to get infected and that hundreds of thousands were going to die. That’s the first reason. The Old Book says, don’t lie, right?”

He continued, “Second, they were totally incompetent in what they did. He keeps talking about the China-virus, China-virus, China-virus, trying to demonize China. The virus did not come here from China. The virus came here from Europe because he wasn’t paying attention, and the virus left China, went to Europe. January, February, March, we had 3 million people coming in from Europe. Italy, France, Spain. That’s where the virus came from, and he never knew that, and he never said it. No, this is all on his doorstep, and it still is, and the most obnoxious — you know that 110,000 people more are going to die because you won’t wear a mask, and your own neurosis keeps you from wearing a mask? All of your advisers say at least tell the American people to protect themselves. Wear a mask, and you refuse? I mean, how? How crazy.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN