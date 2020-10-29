Herschel Walker: Trump Delivering on His Policies Making African-Americans Switch to GOP

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former star NFL running back Herschel Walker sounded off on his efforts in the African-American community to have black people to look at supporting President Donald Trump.

Walker said “a lot of the African-Americans” are researching Trump’s policies that he has delivered on, and “they are starting to switch.”

“What I have heard is a lot of the African-Americans are starting to look at the policies that Donald Trump has delivered, and they are starting to switch,” Walker emphasized.

“You know, one of the most interesting things that happened to me a couple of days ago, I happened to come upon a couple of African-American women after coming out of bible study. They were watching Barack Obama make a speech, and they was totally upset because they said that he told some things that wasn’t true,” he recalled. “And they started flipping the channel around, and they came upon Fox, and they noticed that Fox was doing the Barack Obama speech as well. And they flipped back to whatever channel they were watching, and they said that they never showed Donald Trump’s speech. And they figured something was wrong, and they started researching. And they said that for the first time in over 20-plus years they are going to vote Republican.”

The former Heisman winner went on to explain that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his team are pandering for black Americans’ votes, which he called “sad.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent