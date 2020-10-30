Kudlow: Biden’s Energy Agenda Would Begin ‘Ruling out Gasoline-Powered Automobiles’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s energy policy “not only rules out natural gas, it starts ruling out gasoline-powered automobiles.”

Kudlow said, “Well, the lockdowns would make it worse, whatever it’s going to be, and it’s not going to be good. Higher taxes and regulations will not do the trick. Getting rid of the energy sector is not going to do the trick. By the way, the energy thing not only rules out natural gas, it starts ruling out gasoline-powered automobiles. Just think about that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett