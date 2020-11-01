OH Gov. DeWine: Trump Doing ‘Exceedingly Well’ in Historically ‘Democrat Area’

Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump was “going to do exceedingly well in what historically has been a Democrat area” in the final election tally.

DeWine said, “I think the president wins Ohio. I think it’s going to be a close vote. I think he wins by two points.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Trump won Ohio by eight points in 2016. Polls right now show a neck-and-neck race. You are predicting 2 points. Is the fact that this race is close in Ohio, something of a red flag for President Trump?”

DeWine said, “Well look, we are in the midst of a pandemic, and this is a tough, tough time. And so, you know, it’s going to be closer. It’s not going to be a blowout like it was in Ohio. But the president still is going to do exceedingly well in what historically has been a Democrat area, the Ohio Valley, Eastern Ohio. All the reports from over there are that he is going to do exceedingly well there. All the other rural counties he is going to do exceedingly well. The ground game, the best I could see it on both sides, I think the president’s ground game has been a lot better than the Biden ground game, frankly.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN