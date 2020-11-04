GOP Representative-Elect Cawthorn: Political Divide in This Country ‘Is Really Sad’ — ‘Let’s Come Together’

Representative-elect Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) on Wednesday sounded off on his victory and discussed his priorities when he arrives in Washington, D.C.

After voicing his excitement and gratitude on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” for winning the seat, Cawthorn said he intends to lead the way on healthcare reform on the GOP side and fix the “cultural battle” in the United States. He added he wants to heal the current “partisan divide” in the country, which he emphasized is “really sad” to see.

“When it comes to policy, I literally want to lead on healthcare,” Cawthorn stated. “I would love to be the face or be the real advocate and catalyst for healthcare reform on the side of the Republicans. You know, it’s something that I care very much about myself. I really think we need to deregulate that market significantly. But I also believe there is a cultural battle to fight, as well. The political divide we see in our country, Ainsley, right now is something that is really sad. There’s so many Americans that just hate one another because of a D or an R beside their name, whereas, you know, it’s been said often, but let’s come together as Americans rather than as Republicans or as Democrats. So, healing that partisan divide will be a major priority of mine.”

