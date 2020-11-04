Pennsylvania GOP Chair: Dem Officials in PA ‘Using Their Official Position to Stack the Deck’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Pennsylvania GOP Chairman Lawrence Tabas said that Democratic elected officials in the state have “been using their official position to stack the deck,” and that if “one standard applies, a fair standard, equally in our state, the president will win.”

Tabas said, “Well, look, the Democratic elected officials in our state, the governor, the secretary of the state, the attorney general, they’ve been using their official position to stack the deck, repeatedly change the rules throughout, and if the rule[s], and the laws, and the Constitution are followed by all sides, including the Democrats, and one standard applies, a fair standard, equally in our state, the president will win.”

Earlier, Tabas stated, “I think the president will win Pennsylvania.”

