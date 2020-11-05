CNN’s Cooper: Trump’s Presser Was Like Watching an ‘Obese Turtle on His Back Flailing in the Hot Sun’

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper on Thursday described President Donald Trump’s press conference as watching “an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “It’s time for some Republican lawmakers to find their spine and talk to the president about what he needs to do for the good of the country. Anderson.”

Cooper said, “Jake, thanks very much. We have never seen really other than —I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from a president of the United States, and I think as Jake said, it’s sad and it is truly pathetic, and of course, it is dangerous and of course it will go to court. You’ll notice the president did not have any evidence presented at all. Nothing, no real, actual evidence of any kind of fraud, talked about people putting up papers in windows. He talked about things that he’d seen on the internet. That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun realizing his time is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him including this country.”

