MI Sec of State Benson on ‘Meritless’ Trump Lawsuit: ‘An Attempt to Sow Seeds of Doubt’ in Election Process

In a Thursday appearance on ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reacted to President Donald Trump’s campaign filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia over the 2020 presidential election. The filings demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted and raise concerns about absentee ballots.

Benson, whose role is to ensure elections are “secure and accessible,” said the lawsuit in Michigan is “meritless” and “frivolous,” adding it is an attempt by the Trump campaign “to sow seeds of doubt in our election process.”

“I see this as a meritless, frivolous lawsuit that’s just an attempt to sow seeds of doubt in the integrity of our election process, which is quite secure, quite accessible,” Benson outlined. “And as a, you know, election law attorney for the better part of two decades and former dean of a law school, I’m very familiar with how to ensure our procedures comply with the law. So, I’m comfortable with the security and the integrity of our processes here in Michigan, and we’ve worked hard to make sure every single vote counts and that only valid votes count. So, we’ll see that play out in the days ahead, but I’m very confident in the voters and the election workers in our state.”

