Pelosi: Don’t Think Voters Sent Corrective Message to House Dems, ‘Most’ of House Dems Expressing Concern ‘Won’

During a press conference on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that she doesn’t see any sort of corrective message from voters to House Democrats in the results of the 2020 election, and that while some of her members “had some concerns about what happened in their district, but most of the people that expressed those concerns won.”

Pelosi said, “We lost a few seats. But, as I said, we won those seats in Trump districts. He wasn’t on the ballot. He is now. I think that the — what happened with the Democrats for Congress across the country helped contribute to the Biden success. So, we’re very proud to be part of that mandate, very proud of that.”

She further stated that some of the districts “were almost insurmountable with Trump on the ballot,” and said that “we’ve lost some battles, but we won the war. We have the gavel.”

Pelosi was then asked, “You don’t see any sort of policy or any kind of corrective message from the American people there at all?”

She responded, “No. I do think that we should always be evaluating and respecting what the people have to say.”

She continued that “the disparities in income and equity in our country must be addressed, and everybody must be at the table to do that.” And “People are concerned about the threat to their jobs from technology, from trade, from other people, just newcomers to our country, and we have to show them this is not a zero‑sum game.”

Pelosi concluded, “So, I see this as a tremendous opportunity, a tremendous opportunity where people are respectful of people’s opinions, the diversity of opinion. And, again, some members had some concerns about what happened in their district, but most of the people that expressed those concerns won. Most of them won. And we had no opportunity cost spreading a wide net.” And that while she was “disappointed” with Democrats failing to win some seats in Texas, Democrats are “paving the way.”

