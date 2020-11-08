Clift: ‘Pelosi and Schumer Made a Mistake’ by Not Agreeing to COVID Relief

Ian Hanchett

On Friday’s edition of “The McLaughlin Group,” which was taped on Thursday, The Daily Beast’s Eleanor Clift reacted to the results in Congressional races by stating that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) erred “in not agreeing to some piecemeal package, some COVID relief. I think they got blamed for that.”

Clift said, “I haven’t decided whether Democrats underperformed at the Congressional level or Republicans overperformed. But I think Pelosi and Schumer made a mistake in not agreeing to some piecemeal package, some COVID relief. I think they got blamed for that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.