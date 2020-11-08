McCarthy: GOP ‘Close Enough Now’ to Control the House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) touted the GOP’s success in the 2020 congressional elections.

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo asked McCarthy if he believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will get reelected to her position.

McCarthy noted with the GOP gaining seats and 10 Democrats returning that voted against her becoming speaker of the House two years ago, there is a chance Pelosi will not be speaker again because Republicans “are close enough now” to controlling the House.

“[W]e will only know in January, because, to become speaker, you have to have 218 votes on the floor,” McCarthy told Bartiromo. “When she went up for that vote two years ago, there were 15 Democrats who voted against her. Ten of those Democrats will be coming back to Congress. If those 10 vote against her again, she will not be speaker of the House, because she won’t have 218 because of the gains of the Republicans.”

“We are close enough now that we can control the floor, with a few Democrats joining with us,” he continued. “Remember what America just said. They rejected the socialism. We won from Miami to New York to Minnesota to California. We won by Republican women winning. We will have more women in Congress as Republicans than in the history of Congress. That says something about what President Trump has been able to do to expand this party, bring diversity. And that brings strength. The same thing that brings strength to America, diversity, is now in the Republican Party as well.”

