Romney: Trump Has ‘Relaxed Relationship with the Truth’ — There Was No Widespread Election Fraud

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump had “relativity relaxed relationship with the truth.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Does it concern you at all that President Trump and his team are out there saying that he won and lying about the integrity of the election with wild allegations?”

Romney said, “You’re not going to change the nature of President Trump in these last days, apparently, of his presidency. He is who he is and he has a relativity relaxed relationship with the truth so he is going to keep on fighting until the very end.”

He continued, “Don’t expect him to go quietly in the night. That’s not how he operates.”

He added, “It’s destruct to the cause of democracy to suggest widespread fraud or corruption. There is just no evidence of that at this stage. And I think it’s important for us to recognize that the world is watching.”

