Brennan: If Pence, Cabinet Had ‘Spine and Patriotism’ They Would Remove Trump with 25th Amendment

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Monday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet members should invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump before January 20, 2021.

Brennan said, “You can do a lot of damage in 70 days. He’s still the president of the United States. And is he going to carry out these vendettas against other individuals? As you pointed out, Chris Wray or Gina Haspel or others. It is clear Donald Trump is trying to exercise the power because he can. And he is going to settle scores. But I’m very concerned what he might do in his remaining 70 days in office. Is he going to take some type of military action? Is he going to release some type of information that could, in fact, threaten our national security interests? I think people need to be looking very carefully at what he’s doing. Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress continue to give Donald Trump a pass.”

Anchor Chris Cuomo asked, “What can be done to stop anything he wants to do in the next 70 days?”

Brennan said, “Well, if Vice President Pence and the cabinet had an ounce of fortitude and spine and patriotism, I think they would seriously consider invoking the 25th Amendment and pushing Donald Trump out because he is just very unpredictable now. He’s like a cornered cat, tiger, and he’s going to lash out. And the fact again that he has the powers of the presidency in his hands is quite worrisome. We know that Attorney General Barr has done Donald Trump’s bidding in the past. Will he continue to do that vis-a-vis this election? I don’t know, but I do think it’s something that the members of Congress, the leadership of the Republican Party, really needs to send clear signals to Donald Trump that if he continues to go along this path, they are going to put up roadblocks.”

