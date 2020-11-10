Watch: NBC’s Ken Dilanian Get Caught Cursing Live on Air — ‘Oh Sh*t, F*ck’

[ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING]

NBC national security reporter Ken Dilanian used graphic language Tuesday live on MSNBC when he read something on his phone that seemed shocked him.

Anchor Craig Melvin asked, “Breaking just moments ago, NBC’s Ken Dilanian has new reporting on something we talked about at the top of the hour, how the Trump administration is handling the transition with the incoming Biden team or not handling it, we should say, to a certain extent. This time it involves our intelligence community. Ken, what have you learned, sir?”

Dilanian looked at his phone and said, “Oh shit, fuck.”

Melvin quickly cut away.

