Biden COVID Advisory Board Member: We Have to ‘Take Responsibility’ and Do Things Like Social Distancing

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Biden COVID-19 Advisory Board member Dr. Celine Gounder stated that “the sooner we take responsibility for our own actions, we mask up, we socially distance, we ventilate, we go in for testing, we cooperate with contact tracing,” the quicker “we can return to a semi-normal life.”

Gounder said, “I’m really frightened by the spike that we’re seeing in cases right now, and we know very well that hospitalizations and deaths will follow. The faster we as a country — you know, we as citizens can take this into our own hands and do what we know the science says will work. And the sooner we take responsibility for our own actions, we mask up, we socially distance, we ventilate, we go in for testing, we cooperate with contact tracing, the sooner that we all do all of those things, the sooner we can curve the transmission, the sooner we can return to a semi-normal life.”

