SD Gov. Noem: Big Tech Needs ‘More Oversight,’ ‘Potentially Needs to Be Broken Up’

On Thursday, the South Dakota Republican Party revealed it had its account had been blocked by Twitter apparently for declaring its support for President Donald Trump’s post-election efforts. That had drawn Gov. Kristi Noem’s (R-SD) attention, who suggested government action be taken.

During an appearance on NewsmaxTV’s “The Greg Kelly Show,” Noem called for more oversight for Big Tech and even suggested Congress’s attention.

“Yesterday, Twitter blocked the South Dakota Republican Party account, which was pretty shocking for us,” Noem said. “So, we drew some attention to it, and they did unblock it, but we’re still having difficulties going forward. This is the kind of censorship we’ve seen be pretty widespread the last year or two, and one of the reasons big tech needs to have more oversight, potentially needs to be broken up, and Congress needs to act to make sure they aren’t manipulating an agenda through what they filter and what they allow the public to see and what they don’t allow the public to see. That’s why we’ll draw attention to it. That’s why I talk about it, and that’s why I made sure I’m focused on why the South Dakota Republican Party wasn’t treated differently than any other political organization that we may have here in the state and across the country.”

