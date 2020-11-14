GOP Rep. Gohmert: Another Coronavirus Shutdown ‘Exactly What the Socialists Manipulating Things Want’

Friday, in an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) warned the push for another shutdown done in the name of preventing the spread of COVID-19 was part of the effort to expand the government’s involvement in Americans’ lives, which is a characteristic of socialism.

The Texas congressman said that was what we could look forward to in a potential Biden administration.

“It’s exactly what the socialists manipulating things want,” he said. “And that’s mainly coming from the billionaires that think falsely that they’ll be part of the ruling class. But it is also conditioning Americans that the government can tell you what business to be in, when you can open, what you can do. They’re moving us more and more away from our freedom into socialism. And that’s exactly what we were promised, and that’s what Biden is going to deliver on.”

“As Rahm Emanuel famously said, ‘Don’t let a good crisis go to waste,'” Gohmert continued. “Who would have ever dreamed Americans would allow the government to say you’ve got to go out of business because we’re not going to let you open for a long time. We’ve never done that before. We’ve never quarantined healthy people before. So yeah, I think they’ve been very genuine. They’ve been dishonest about a lot of things but not about that. And fossil fuels — they will start the attack, pick it back up where it was under Obama. And as Obama promised, it will happen under Biden if he were to be president — the price of energy will skyrocket. Inconvenient to the rest, but it is absolutely devastating to the poor. That’s what we’re facing.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor