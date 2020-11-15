NBC’s Todd: Trump Is Refusing to Acknowledge Reality — Falsely Claiming Election Was Stolen

NBC anchor Chuck Todd opened Sunday’s “Meet the Press” by criticizing President Donald Trump for not conceding the presidential election.

Todd said, “Nearly two weeks after an election contest won by Joe Biden by more than 5.5 million votes so far and a comfortable electoral vote margin, the country is facing two interconnected crises. One, the President of the United States refuses to concede the election, claiming falsely that it was somehow stolen. His attorney general is currently encouraging investigations into voter fraud, despite a lack of evidence that any exists. His secretary of state is suggesting the president will be inaugurated for a second term. Perhaps he was kidding. The president fired his defense secretary and filling the Defense Department with loyalists, some of whom traffic in conspiracy theories. If this were happening anywhere else, our State Department would be issuing grim reports about the future of that country’s democracy. But that country is this country. It’s happening here.”

He added, “Making matters worse, the administration is refusing to allow Biden’s team access to secure communications and classified briefings including Operation Warp Speed, which covers vaccination distribution for the exploding COVID crisis. In fact, this is happening as President Trump is all but ignoring the pandemic, reportedly not even met with his own COVID task force in at least five months. The pandemic is at its highest peak yet. In just the last week, 31 states report records for new cases, and the last six states have seen the highest case counts nationwide. In short, President Trump is refusing to acknowledge two realities, his defeat, and COVID-19. But the virus does not care, as it continues its march across the country doing exactly what experts have long predicted it would do.”

