GOP Sen. Kennedy: Softball Questioning of Biden ‘Dangerous for Our Democracy’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden hasn’t faced tough questions because “too many of our journalists have started picking sides, and it will ultimately undermine their profession and democracy.”

Kennedy said, “I think the toughest question that Mr. Biden has been asked is, does he support children and prosperity, and probably the second toughest question is, does he like ponies? And this is very dangerous for our democracy.”

He continued, “Politicians lie. Not always, but sometimes. They hide the truth. Why? Because it helps them hold onto power. And the role of a journalist is to hold those politicians accountable and to ferret out and safeguard the truth. And in doing so, journalists can’t pick sides. Otherwise, they’re not seeking out the truth. They’ve got to be equal opportunity a-holes if you will. And too many of our journalists have started picking sides, and it will ultimately undermine their profession and democracy. Because without truth, there is no trust. Without trust, there is no democracy.”

Kennedy further stated, “I think many members of the press think they already know the truth.”

