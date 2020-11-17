Whitmer: No Legal Rationale for Wayne County Not Certifying, ‘No Question That Joe Biden Won’ MI

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) stated that the Wayne County Board of Canvassers does not have “a legally justifiable rationale” for its refusal to certify the election results in the county, the state Board of Canvassers will now make the decision, and “There’s no question that Joe Biden won the state of Michigan.”

Whitmer said, “[T]hese partisans have decided not to do their legal duty, and their rationale is not a legally justifiable rationale. And so, it will now get kicked to the state Board of Canvassers, and we’ll see where it goes from there. But we are preparing for all sorts of different potential paths that this takes. There’s no question that Joe Biden won the state of Michigan. He won it by 14 times the margin that Donald Trump won it just four years earlier. So, we ran a great election. No drama. It was fair and safe and secure, and we’re going to see this through.”

