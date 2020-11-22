Ron Klain: Biden’s First Cabinet Picks to Come Tuesday

Ron Klain, former Vice President Joe Biden’s pick to be White House chief of staff, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Biden will announce his first cabinet picks for his new administration on Tuesday.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “Are we going to see an attorney general or State Department or Treasury pick this week?”

Klain said, “Well, what I can confirm, George, is that you are going to see the first of the president-elect’s Cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this week. Beating, in fact, the pace that was set by the Obama-Biden transition, beating the pace set by the Trump transition. You’ll see the first cabinet picks this Tuesday. If you want to know what cabinet agencies they are, who’s going to be in those cabinet agencies, you’ll have to wait for the president-elect to say that himself on Tuesday.”

