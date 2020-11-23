Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Is ‘Attempting a Coup’ by Challenging Election Results

Whoopi Goldberg said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump was “attempting a coup” with his legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election.

Goldberg said, “There’s so much disinformation coming out about these crazy court cases that he keeps doing, and what’s happening in Michigan right now. I mean, it feels like they’re attempting a coup to me, Sunny. I know everybody doesn’t want to hear that, but that’s what dictators do when they try to say this election wasn’t real. I’m going to try to change it. What do you think is happening, Sunny, particularly in Michigan and in Georgia?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I have to agree with you on that, Whoopi. It feels very much like what we see in countries where there are dictators. We see these coups. We see these attempts to really steal elections, and I think that’s what we’re seeing here. What’s interesting about all the legal cases, you talk about 30 something odd legal cases. None of them have been successful, none of them. In fact, in Pennsylvania in federal court, the judge said, this lacks—it has no evidence. It lacks merit. You know, they have been sort of tossed out of courtrooms, laughed at, they have been dismissed, and yet they continue and continue to do it. I think he would need to be successful, President Trump, in three states. There’s just no way that that’s going to happen, and it involves just so few votes that I think you’re right, Whoopi. I think what we’re seeing is a president attempting to steal an election to overturn results, and in addition disenfranchise voters of color.”

Goldberg said, “I’m sorry. This is an attempted coup. This is what dictators do when they want to take a country away from its people.”

