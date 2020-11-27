CNN Contributor D’Antonio: Trump ‘So Incompetent He Cannot Even Succeed at Being a Loser’

CNN contributor and author Michael D’Antonio said Friday on “Newsroom” that President Donald Trump questioning the credibility of the 2020 presidential election made him “so incompetent” he could not even succeed at “being a loser.”

When asked about Trump’s comments to the press today, D’Antonio said, “This buffoonery, I think it’s cruelty as well as you noted, there were Americans who literally died in the time that the president was giving us that horrific display. It’s all consistent with who he is and who he has always been.”

He added, “He is a profoundly incompetent person. A loser, if you might say. He’s so incompetent he cannot even succeed at being a loser. He’s failing at this essential task, which all men face at some point in their lives. We all lose at various moments. And he can’t man-up and do the mature thing. And do the right thing by the country. Which is acknowledge that the system worked, that there was no fraud. That our democracy is strong, and our institutions have held. Instead, he’s dragging us through this show, and it’s really reticence of all of the flaws in his personality and character that have been present almost since birth. This is the creature he has always been.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN