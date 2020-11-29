Trump: ‘I’m Ashamed that I Endorsed’ Governor Kemp in Georgia

"I'm ashamed that I endorsed him" -- Trump disses Brian Kemp for not doing more to help him steal the election in Georgia pic.twitter.com/pCgF7dFIk2

President Donald Trump said during a phone interview on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo” that he regretted endorsing Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA).

Discussing the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, Trump said, “Everything has to be approved by the legislature, and they had judges making deals, and they had electoral officials making deals, like this character in Georgia who’s a disaster.”

He added, “And the governor’s done nothing. He’s done absolutely nothing. I’m ashamed that I endorsed him. But I look what’s going on. It’s so terrible. What happened in this election, Maria, I can’t imagine has ever happened before.”

