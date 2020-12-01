Wille Geist: Trump Is ‘Hustling the Very People Who Stood by Him for Five Years Now’

MSNBC anchor Willie Geist said Tuesday on “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump’s fundraising to continue fighting election legal battles is a “hustle.”

Anchor Mika Brzezinski said, “As President Trump levels one false claim about the election after another, there is new reporting that this may all just be a money-making operation for Trump. Sources tell The Washington Post that President Trump has raised more than $150 million since Election Day as his campaign has continued to garner donations to fund his attempts to overturn the election results. ‘The influx of political donations is one reason Trump and some allies are inclined to continue a legal onslaught and public affairs blitz focused on baseless claims of election fraud,’ the paper reports. Much of the money raised since the election is likely to go into the account for the president to use on political activities after he leaves office.”

Anchor Joe Scarborough said, “Certainly the vast majority of this is not going into any legal challenges because most of the legal challenges are already extinguished.”

Geist said, “It’s a hustle, it’s a grift. So it’s the answer to the question, why does he keep doing this when he knows he has no chance. He continues to lose in court. He’s not even sending out real lawyers to make the case. He’s sending out Rudy Giuliani and the rest of the lawyers in that clown car out to prosecute the case. The answer is because he’s raised between $150 million according to The Washington Post or $170 million according to The New York Times since election day, raised money since election day, ostensibly to help in this alleged legal fight but really what it is to put money into the super PAC.”

He added, “Seventy-five percent of it goes into the Save America super PAC for Donald Trump. Plain and simple, this is a hustle, and he’s hustling the very people who stood by him for five years now. Most of the reporting shows that this is largely small donors. These aren’t fat cats pouring millions of dollars into the super PACs. These are people who voted for him, and he’s using that trust to take their money.”

