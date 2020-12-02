Sanders: ‘We’ve Got to Go a Lot Further Than’ Bipartisan COVID Relief Proposal

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that the bipartisan coronavirus relief proposal is “a start.” “But we’ve got to go a lot further than what that proposal now entails.”

Sanders stated that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) proposal “is literally laughable. He doesn’t have a nickel for unemployment supplements. We provided, in the past, at least $600 a week. He doesn’t have a penny. All over this country, people are worried about being evicted. There is no $1,200 check for those people. So, I think his proposal is literally laughable.”

He continued, “I think the other proposal brought forth may be a start for discussions. But we’ve got to go a lot further than what that proposal now entails. For example, that proposal does not have the $1,200. I would do $2,000 a month of stimulus check, but it’s a start. But we’ve got to build on that.”

